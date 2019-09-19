Zinedine Zidane Reveals Most 'Annoying' Aspect of Real Madrid's Crushing Defeat to PSG

Zinedine ZIdane has bemoaned his side's lack of intensity after seeing Real Madrid kick off their Champions League campaign by getting thumped 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain.

During his first spell in charge of the club, the Frenchman guided Los Blancos to an unprecedented three consecutive titles in Europe's elite competition, before opting to leave the side shortly after they scooped their third crown.

Having been reinstated in the second half of last season, hopes were that Zidane could reinvigorate a stuttering Madrid. Such hopes have dissipated quickly, however, with the pressure mounting on his shoulders after Angel di Maria's double and Thomas Meunier's added-time third gave PSG a deserved victory on Wednesday night.

"They were better than us in every department,” Zidane said, as quoted by the Express.

“In the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity. It's difficult if you don't start strongly. They are good at creating chances, that's not what worries me, it's seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition."

With a star-studded forward line that boasted Karim Benzema alongside new signing Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale - the former and latter of whom both had goals chalked off by VAR - Madrid failed to get going, looking second best in every department at the Parc des Princes.

While not singling out any one star, it was the general effort exerted by his side that dissapointed Zidane, who has also seen their La Liga campaign get off to a stuttering start with two wins and two draws thus far.

"We knew they'd pressure us but we didn't really get properly into the game at any stage.

“Intensity is the most important thing on the pitch," he added. “You can have your worst game, but if you play with intensity, put your foot in, win challenges, you can win the game - but we didn't. When we win, we all win. When we lose, we all lose."