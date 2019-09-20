Brendan Rodgers Opens Door to 'Discussions' With Man Utd Over James Maddison

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has said that he is 'realistic' over the club's prospects of holding onto James Maddison long-term, hinting that there will be discussions over the player's availability should a major club meet his valuation.

Maddison has been one of the Premier League's star performers since joining from Norwich last summer, creating more chances than anyone else in the league last term and assisting two already this season.

He has been one of a raft of young English players linked with a move to Manchester United, and although Leicester have made no secret of their desire to hold onto the 23-year-old, Harry Maguire's £80m move to United is proof that every player does have a price.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The centre-back saw several offers rejected for his services before Leicester finally succumbed to his departure, allowing him to head to Old Trafford for a world record fee for a defender.

And Rodgers has said that interest in Maddison could follow a similar template, with Leicester open to 'discussions' if their valuation is met - although they won't be bending over backwards to accommodate.

"In a player’s career, there will always be that temptation," Rodgers said at his pre-Tottenham press conference, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"This is a club that doesn’t want to sell its best players, but of course, if there’s a valuation that is met, which meets what the club perceive the player to be worth, then there will be a discussion.

"But it’s not something we want to invite. James is very much a talented player for us. He still has lots of improvements to make as a young player.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

"He, along with a number of young players, we want to keep here. But of course, I'm a realist as well. I understand how the market works. But it’s not something we would be looking to entertain."

Leicester face Spurs at 12.30 on Saturday, looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to United and build on an impressive start to Rodgers' first full season.