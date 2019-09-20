Frank Lampard Provides Update on Mason Mount & N'Golo Kanté Fitness Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
September 20, 2019

Frank Lampard has revealed two key players struggling with injury could be in contention for Chelsea's mammoth encounter against Liverpool on Sunday.

Midfielders Mason Mount and N'Golo Kanté had been - and still are - both doubts for the visit of the European champions with respective ankle problems, but Lampard spoke about the fitness of the pair in front of the press on Friday.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mount's knock had appeared serious following heavy impact on his ankle in a challenge from former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin during the midweek Champions League defeat to Valencia. The youngster was forced off after just 16 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kanté returned to training this week having not featured since the draw with Leicester in mid-August.

However, Blues boss Lampard cautiously suggested both players could feature in Sunday's crunch match. The manager said, via Chelsea's official website: "He’s [Mount] got a chance. We all saw the image of the tackle afterwards which made it look really bad.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"It’s one I’m going to have to call later on just before the game with another 24 hours in the bank.


"We’re trying, and the good thing with Mason is his attitude, which I keep going on about. He will give everything to get out there and play for this club, particular a game of this size. We will have every opportunity and try to get him there.


"There’s a lot of swelling and it didn’t look the best. Some injuries with the ankle, from my experience as well, if there’s proper damage there’s not much you can do, but sometimes if they’re swollen, and you strap it up old-school and get out there, it can be done."

Quizzed about Kanté's fitness, Lampard added: "It’s a boost with N’Golo. We all know the importance of him to the team. The question for me is how fit he is. He has had a long time out now, since the back-end of last season. 

"I know he played a couple of games this year, but I wouldn’t count them as such because he missed pre-season."

