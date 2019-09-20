Jamie Carragher Insists Luis Suarez Was the Reason Liverpool Didn't Win Premier League in 2013/14

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Luis Suarez cost the Reds the Premier League title in 2013/14 due to the striker being banned for six matches at the start of the season for biting Branislav Ivanovic.

Suarez joined the Anfield side in January 2011 and went on to make 110 league appearances for the club, notching an impressive 69 goals in that time. Most notably, the Uruguayan bagged 31 goals from 33 matches in the 2013/14 season and was voted PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The striker's ruthlessness in front of goal was crucial to Liverpool's efforts to claim the title in 2013/14, but fell marginally short. Despite his scintillating form on the field, Carragher believes that it was Suarez who cost the team the title due to his ludicrous decision to bite Chelsea's Ivanovic.

"I wasn't aware of any of this but got back into the dressing room and then word comes in that Luis has bit Ivanovic," he told Sky Sports.

"Someone asked him and he denied it. I think on that, that it cost Liverpool the league the next season."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Sky Sports pundit drew upon the importance of Suarez to the side and claims that Liverpool would have picked up more points from the time he was banned, if he was playing - enough points that would have seen them lift the title.

"Suarez was banned for five or six games [the following season]. Suarez was the best player by a mile in the league - he scored almost every game...In the first four games he missed, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Southampton and drew at Swansea. They dropped five points.

"If Suarez is playing, they probably win both of them, but let's be conservative, you beat Southampton at home.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"You don't realise at the time, looking back now, and the season he had the next year, player of the year, football writers' player of the year, I think if he'd been playing in those games it would've been different."

Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014 having been unable to achieve Premier League glory with the Reds.