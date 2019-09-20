Jurgen Klopp Issues Fitness Update on Liverpool Trio Ahead of Weekend Trip to Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training, while Alisson and Divock Origi are making good progress on their route back to full fitness.

Keita is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League or Champions League this season due to a hip problem, but is closing in on a return to the team after training with the first team on Friday.

Alisson has been sidelined with a calf injury sustained against Norwich on the opening day of the season, while Origi will be assessed "day by day" on an ankle injury picked up against Newcastle last week.

Great to see this man back! 😄🙌 pic.twitter.com/p9oUwL0nWg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2019

"Naby Keita is back in training with the team," Klopp said, as quoted by Liverpool's official website. "Today is first time with the team.





"Alisson is making big progress. He had a proper session yesterday with John Achterberg. Not in team training yet and we take it day by day. We will see, it is too early to say. The medical department will tell me."

Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea this Sunday, and Klopp was full of praise for the job Frank Lampard has done so far.

He added: "They’re a really exciting football team, young and good. It’s not a surprise, it’s the truth Frank did an outstanding job at Derby and he is doing it at Chelsea.

"He is a really good manager but it is a difficult league and we have to prove our quality."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The German coach continued by saying that the quality of players at Chelsea means they have not been heavily impacted by this summer's transfer ban, imposed after breaching regulations regarding the signing of youth players.

“Chelsea brought in Pulisic in the summer, I don’t know about the money but it was £50-60m? All the players around him now have the same value," he said.

"Tammy Abraham is a £60m player, Mason Mount for sure is £60m, maybe more. Hudson-Odoi was already that. Jorginho is still young, Kante looks like he could play for the next 20 years, Kovacic, Barkley, then the experienced guys around them, Pedro, Willian, Giroud.

“If there was one club in the world where a transfer ban didn’t hit that bad, it was probably Chelsea because of the transfer policy in the last few years with these players on loan. High-quality players."