Leicester vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester take on Tottenham this weekend in the Premier League's early kick off, with both sides coming off the back of contrasting results.

The Foxes performed poorly at Old Trafford resulting in a disappointing 1-0 defeat, while Spurs found some form with a 4-0 hammering of London rivals Crystal Palace before throwing away a two goal lead at Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Spurs know they have a tough game ahead of them, with Leicester being difficult to beat at the King Power, and the hosts will be even more fired up after last weekend's loss.

Here is 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 21 September What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 (UK) Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News





Leicester have no new injuries to worry about, but 23-year-old Bartosz Kapustka has returned after suffering ligament damage in his knee whilst at sister club OH Leuven, and will now be slowly integrated back into the squad.

Tanguy Dembele featured for Spurs against Olympiacos and may have done enough to keep his starting place, while Danny Rose and Serge Aurier are expected to replace Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez in the full back roles.

Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are both still ruled out, but Spurs neglected to include anything on Juan Foyth in their latest update, perhaps hinting at his potential availability on Saturday.

Potential Lineups

Leicester Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Choudhury; Ayoze, Vardy, Maddison. Spurs Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Ndombele, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Head to Head Record

The two teams are definitely familiar with one another, with 112 fixtures played between the sides. Spurs lead the head to head, winning 56 games to Leicester's 35.

The Foxes have won just one in their last seven against the Lilywhites, with their last victory coming in a 2-1 home win back in the 2017/18 season.

The last fixture between the pair ended in a 3-1 Spurs victory at home, with Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min all scoring.

Recent Form

Prior to last week's defeat to Manchester United, Leicester had been unbeaten all season and were in fine form.

Spurs have been on the receiving end of a lot of negative press this season, despite losing just one game in five - with two of those games played at Manchester City and Arsenal. They now sit in third position in the league.

Here's how the two sides have fared in the previous five games.

Leicester Tottenham Manchester United 1-0 Leicester (14/9) Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham (18/9) Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth (31/8) Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace (14/9)

Newcastle 1-1 (2-4) Leicester (28/8) Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham (1/9)

Sheff Utd 1-2 Leicester (24/8) Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle (25/8)

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester (18/8) Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham (17/8)



Prediction

Any team going to the King Power know they are in for a tough game, so Spurs will have to be at their best despite the Foxes coming off the back of a loss. Leicester have a poor record against Spurs recently too, so will want to put that right.

Tottenham are riding on the crest of a wave in the league after a marvelous performance against Palace last week, and with Son and Harry Kane firing up front together, they will be confident of a win.

However, a lot of it depends on how they react to the midweek Champions League game in Greece, so could fatigue be a problem for their players?

Expect Spurs to come out as victors in what should be an entertaining game.