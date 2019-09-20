Manchester United: The XI That Should Start Against West Ham

Following a calming 1-0 win against Astana at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United have just two days of rest before their next crucial Premier League clash against West Ham.

United come into Sunday's fixture sitting in the top four - having defeated Leicester 1-0 last weekend - and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side want to stay there, this is a must-win game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

When the two sides met at London Stadium last campaign the Hammers shocked the Red Devils by storming to a remarkable 3-1 victory.

Here's the most likely United starting XI, as they look to avoid a repeat of that embarrassing result last term.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

David de Gea (GK) - Who else? De Gea has not missed a second of United's Premier League season so far and he will surely continue in nets against West Ham, despite Sergio Romero's competent performance in the Europa League on Thursday.





Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - Currently leading the league in completed tackles, Wan-Bissaka has made a terrific start to life at Old Trafford. He did well to contain Leicester's dangerous wingers last weekend and he will be tasked with subduing the equally dangerous Felipe Anderson on Sunday.

Victor Lindelöf (CB) - Lindelöf should be in a buoyant mood considering he recently signed a new long-term deal at the club. The Swede scored an own goal in this fixture last season and will desperate for a better performance this time out.





Harry Maguire (CB) - An imperious performance against his former club was the perfect response to the Leicester fans who bizarrely booed Maguire throughout Saturday's game. An authoritative tackle on Demarai Gray - that attracted a huge reaction from the Old Trafford crowd - typified the England international's top performance and he'll be hoping to continue this form into Sunday's game.

Ashley Young (LB) - 34 and still going strong, what a career Ashley Young has had! With Luke Shaw still out with a hamstring injury, club captain Young will continue to fill in at the vacated left-back spot.

Midfielders

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) - The rangy Scotsman is composure personified in the middle of the park for Manchester United. Last time out was a real coming of age performance for McTominay as he managed to impose himself on a very talented Leicester midfield. Solskjaer will be hoping for more of the same from Scott McSauce on Sunday.

Nemanja Matic (CM) - Although Paul Pogba teased United fans with an Instagram post that suggested he might be fit for Sunday, the Frenchman now looks certain to miss his third game in a row with an ankle problem. This means that the dependable Matic will continue at central midfield and his disciplined defensive positioning should facilitate more expressive performances from United's attacking players.

Juan Mata (AM) - Mata has been the beneficiary of United's lengthy injury list of late, forcing his way back into the team when he had looked likely to depart over the summer. The impish attacking midfielder has not made much of an impact yet this season and is due a big performance if he hopes to remain in the side.

Forwards

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Andreas Pereira (RW) - The versatile Pereira has added another string to his bow this season by demonstrating his ability to operate as a right-winger. Hard-working and intelligent, Pereira will be looking to add to the assist that he got on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.





Jesse Lingard (LW) - After missing a few games with illness, Lingard returned to the squad against Astana, making a brief 20 minute cameo. Even though Dan James may return from injury in time to play on Sunday, the 26-year-old should get the nod, though he will need to produce a spectacular performance to have any chance of dislodging United's best player this season from the lineup permanently.





Marcus Rashford (ST) - Rashford missed a few guilt edge chances in the first half on Thursday and cannot afford to be so wasteful if presented with similar opportunities against the Hammers. Mason Greenwood's goal in the same game further increased the pressure on the 21-year-old, though with three goals from five games his place in the team seems assured...for now.