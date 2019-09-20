Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 6

After another barnstorming week in the Fantasy Premier League world last time out - in which the average score was an impressive 52 - attention now turns to gameweek six.

With Manchester City faltering against Norwich and Spurs storming to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, there's been knee-jerk reactions galore by fantasy managers across the land - with Raheem Sterling being shipped out a rate of knots and Son Heung-min swiftly back in favour.

But what should you actually be doing? How can you buck the tide of popular opinion and differentiate yourselves from your rival gaffers? Luckily for you, 90min has all the answers with a guide to who's hot, and who's not...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Ederson: There's a reason Ederson is the most expensive stopper in the game - he's a guaranteed six points. Haters may try and point to Man City's comical defensive display against the Canaries last week as a reason to avoid the Brazilian. You cannot listen to them. Fernandinho is playing centre-back now. Ah, lovely composed Fernandinho. Thus, you can be confident of another home clean sheet for Ederson against Watford.





Angus Gunn: Here's one for the thrifty amongst you. You never forget your packed lunch to avoid paying those extortionate meal deal prices. You turn up to work with your thermos flask of coffee, no need for a Costa loyalty card (or an overdraft). And you probably have Angus Gunn in your fantasy team. For the cost of just £4.5m you can receive one of the best shot shoppers in the league, who faces Bournemouth this week. A big 'local derby' on TV, under the lights, on a Friday night! It's got 0-0 written all over it.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Who's Not





Kepa Arrizabalaga: Five games played and not a single clean sheet. Oh yeah, and Chelsea are facing Liverpool on Sunday. Avoid. Like. The. Plague.

Defenders

Who's Hot?





Lucas Digne: Okay, not a particularly left-field choice (no pun intended) - Digne is owned 30% of all fantasy managers - but hear me out. The reason the Frenchman's ownership figures are so high is because he's a bona fide points grabber. The Toffees face Sheffield United at home this weekend and Digne is surely due a goal? It's going to be a fantasy points bonanza at Goodison Park this weekend - mark my words.

Jan Bednarek: Although his partner in crime Jannik Vestergaard is this season's top scorer defender with 27 points so far, Bednarek is a much more sensible use of your money. Coming in at £0.7m cheaper than his colleague, the Polish international frees up space to spend on more exciting players. Only 1% of managers own him as well - making any goal he scores much, much sweeter.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Who's Not?





Matt Doherty: It's sad to see such a stalwart from last season's FPL struggle so much this year. No clean sheets and only one assists in six games is nowhere close to justifying his hefty £6.0m price tag. Still, 2.5% of managers are persisting with him. Give up now, would be my advice.

Midfielders

Who's Hot?





Emiliano Buendia: Quite rightly, Todd Cantwell has stolen a lot of the headlines in Norwich's midfield department; but with almost 30% of managers owning the youngster you should focus your attentions elsewhere. Step forward Emiliano Buendia. Cantwell's hot streak will surely end soon and the Argentine provides a more reliable source of points from his more advanced midfield position. Move fast before his price shoots up after a hat-trick of assists against Burnley this weekend.

Richarlison: £8.0m for Richarlison is an absolutely steal. Everton's gameplan pretty much revolves around getting the Brazilian in scoring positions and the fact that he earns five points for each goal makes him an irresistible FPL prospect. Get him in if you haven't already.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Who's Not?





Wilfried Zaha: Oh dear Wilf. Since trying everything to depart Crystal Palace this summer he's been in shocking form ever since. No goals and no assists in five games is rubbish and at £6.8m there are definitely better options available.

Forwards

Who's Hot?





Sergio Agüero: This guy hates losing - a lot. That's why everyone should brace themselves for an almighty response from the Argentine, following his side's defeat to Norwich last weekend. Chelsea's leaky defence provides a great opportunity for points for Agüero owners and I'm sure he'll be a lot of people's choice of captain.

Jamie Vardy: Blah blah blah, best record against the top six blah, blah, blah. This stat is wheeled out every time the Foxes face one of the Premier League's best clubs and it's as good a reason as any to place your trust in Vardy this weekend with Brendan Rodgers' side taking on a disgruntled Spurs on Saturday lunchtime.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Who's Not?





Glenn Murray: Is big Glenn Murray past it? Is it time to give up on the once reliable frontman? Does Glenn Murray love curry? These are all things you need to think about before going to bed tonight. No goals in five suggests the answer to those questions may be three resounding yeses.