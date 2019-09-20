Southampton vs Bournemouth: 7 Stats to Make You the King of the Nerds Ahead of Friday Night Clash

By 90Min
September 20, 2019

Southampton are set to welcome Bournemouth to St Mary's Stadium on Friday, with both sides looking to mount a push towards Europa League qualification.

Bournemouth currently sit ninth in the league table, but they are level on points with the tenth-placed Saints, with both sides having enjoyed a fairly impressive start to the season.

According to Opta, the stats suggest Southampton should come out on top here. They have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Bournemouth, and they are unbeaten in their last four home games against Eddie Howe's side.

In fact, Bournemouth have never beaten Southampton away from home in their 15 attempts, having failed to score in eight of those games. 

However, keeping the Cherries at bay is easier said than done these days. Bournemouth have scored from a free-kick in two of their last three Premier League games, having previously netted just one in 154 games.

Those two goals have come from Ryan Fraser and Harry Wilson, but it is striker Callum Wilson who has been stealing the headlines at the Vitality Stadium.

Since the start of last season, only Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in more top-flight goals amongst Englishman than Wilson, who has racked up an impressive 17 goals and nine assists. He bagged two last time out against Everton and is enjoying a fantastic run of form.

Nevertheless, Southampton will still be confident. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won two of their last three league games, after a run of just one win in their last nine outings in the Premier League. They will certainly hope to have moved on from their poor form.

A key part of their form has been Nathan Redmond, who has flourished under Hasenhuttl. Redmond has racked up seven goals and four assists since the boss' arrival, which is better than he fared under any other manager at the club.

However, for the superstitious fans out there, Southampton have lost their last four league games which they played on a Friday, so they will need to shake that curse if they are to get something from this game.

