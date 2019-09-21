Exclusive: Liverpool Leading the Race to Sign Jude Bellingham Amid Arsenal & Man City Interest

Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, and could look to complete a deal before the January transfer window.

The 16-year-old has forced his way into Pep Clotet's side this season and he's already scored twice in his first four appearances, including most recently a match-winning strike against Charlton Athletic.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

90min has learned that Bellingham has recently attracted strong interest from Liverpool, who could look to complete a deal over the next few months in the hopes of avoiding the England youth international joining another Premier League side.





Arsenal and Manchester City are very keen on the teenager as both sides look to bolster their ranks with homegrown talent, although scouts from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have also been watching Bellingham over the last few weeks.

Bellingham, who is already part of England's Under-17 side, has gone on to make four appearances this season under Clotet after being handed his debut during the club's Carabao Cup exit to Portsmouth.

He came on a second-half substitute away at Swansea City for his first appearance in the Championship and then went on to score from the substitute bench the following week against Stoke City, having replaced Jefferson Montero after just 30 minutes.

He’s done it again! #JudeBellingham scores for Birmingham City at Charlton at 16 years and two months old. Something about this young lad and his maturity on and off field that points to a big future. Captain and leader of England U-17’s. Fantastic to see 💙 — Chris Skudder (@chris_skudder) September 14, 2019

Bellingham scored his first senior goal against the Potters shortly after Lukas Jutkiewicz's equaliser, although the 16-year-old needed a slice of luck as his long-range effort took a wicked deflection which wrong-footed Adam Federici.

There wasn't any luck about Bellingham's second career goal the next week, however, as he rounded off a nice move with a confident right-footed finish from the centre of the box on his first start in the Championship against Charlton Athletic.