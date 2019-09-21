Gianluigi Buffon Set to Match Paolo Maldini Record With Rare Start Against Verona

Gianluigi Buffon is all set to make his 902nd Juventus appearance this weekend, which would match an Italian record for playing the most games ever for one club.

Paolo Maldini is the man Buffon has his eyes on, who also played a mind-blowing 902 games, but this time for Serie A rivals AC Milan.

Buffon is yet to play a minute for Juve this season, but Gazzetta dello Sport report that he is likely to start today in their Serie A clash against Hellas Verona, with kick off at 18:00 local time.

In all likelihood, the 41-year-old will surpass Maldini's total of 902, but the goalkeeper will also have his eyes on another record held by the former defender.

The ex-footballer racked up 647 Serie A appearances, whilst Buffon sits right on his tail with 640 games in the league.

Buffon rejoined the Turin club this season after spending last campaign at PSG, in hunt of his first Champions League title.

This didn't go well, with Thomas Tuchel's men capitulating at the hands of Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku after blowing a two goal lead.

The Italian returned to Juve knowing he would be playing second fiddle to former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who secured his place at first choice when Buffon departed at the start of the 2018/19 season.