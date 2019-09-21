Barcelona returns to La Liga play after a solid away point at Dortmund to open its Champions League campaign. The return of Lionel Messi as a substitute wasn’t enough to earn the Blaugrana a win in front of the Yellow Wall.

Ernesto Valverde’s side hasn’t got off to the greatest of starts this season without its superstar available. Barcelona currently sits fifth in the table through four matches with two wins, one draw and one loss. Barca has struggled to produce without Messi. No player on the squad has more than two goals yet on the season with Antoine Greizmann, Luis Suarez and 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati all notching two goals. Messi is clearly the focal point of any team he’s a part of, but it has to be worrisome for Barcelona’s long-term prospects that they are so heavily reliant on one player. For the team’s sake, hopefully Messi can return and stay healthy.

Granada will be no walkover for the spurting champions. In addition to hosting the match, Rojiblancos have the same amount of points as their opponents this weekend. In their last match, they went away to a tough team in Celta Vigo and picked up three points with a 2-0 win. Granada’s only loss this season was a tough 1-0 result to current table toppers Sevilla. Despite losing six straight times to Barcelona over the past few years, Granada will favor its chances of replicating the upset it pulled the last time they defeated the Catalan giants in April 2014.