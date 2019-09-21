Leicester City will undergo an examination of their Top 4 credentials Saturday when Tottenham Hotspur travels to the King Power Stadium on quite the hot streak. The Foxes sit level on points with the Spurs and would relish three points against one of their major rivals for a possible Champions League spot.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be downtrodden after they opened their Champions League group campaign with a 2-2 draw at Olympiacos on Wednesday. Harry Kane and Lucas Moura put Spurs up 2-0 inside half-an-hour, but Olympiacos netted either side of half-time to snatch a point in Athens. That result extended Tottenham’s unbeaten run to three matches—they drew 2-2 at Arsenal before the recent international break, then hammered Crystal Palace, 4-0, at home in Week 5.

The north Londoners are still yet to win away from home in the league though and lost points in Leicester are sure to have an impact on who is left vying for European qualification come May.

Argentinian duo Juan Foyth (ankle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hip) have been sidelined so far this season due to injuries, though the former is approaching a return to fitness in defense. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has an almost fully fit squad—midfielders Daniel Amartey and Matty James are the only long-term injuries.

Tottenham has emerged victorious in three of their last four visits to the King Power. That record includes a 6-1 demolition of the hosts in May 2017, when Harry Kane scored four and Heung-min Son bagged a brace.

The Foxes will consider themselves more threatening two-and-a-half years later, though it was only in December 2018 that they lost, 2-0, to Spurs in their most recent King Power clash. Both teams have scored in each of their other five meetings since October 2016. Tottenham and Leicester have scored 27 times combined in those previous six meetings—an average of 4.5 goals per game—posing positive omens for a thriller in Week 6.

How to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBSCN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)