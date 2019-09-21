Manchester City 8-0 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Premier League Champions Run Riot

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Manchester City returned to winning ways with an incredible 8-0 demolition job of Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

City spectacularly scored five goals in the opening 17 minutes, with David Silva starting the frenzy inside 52 seconds - the fastest goal in the Premier League this season, after a wonderful cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero doubled the lead from the penalty spot, before Riyad Mahrez made it three with a free kick that deflected off Tom Cleverley. Bernardo Silva grabbed the fourth, before Nicolas Otamendi slid in to make it five.

It was a truly spectacular and jaw-dropping start to the game but no more goals were scored in that half.

However, City started the second half the way they started the first, with Bernardo grabbing his second of the game. The Portuguese wizard then completed his hat trick midway into the second half after another wonderful De Bruyne cross.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Belgian then added the gloss, with a sensational strike to make it eight and cap off a thoroughly miserable day for Watford.

Manchester City

Key Talking Point

How could City bounce back after a shock defeat at Norwich? Pretty well it would seem.

Pep Guardiola's men put to bed a torrid defensive display against the Canaries with a truly stunning display against a tepid Watford side. They were unbelievable, with five goals inside the first seventeen minutes.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, Pep will know that they weren't tested defensively, and their pairing of Otamendi and Fernandinho will come under further scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Going forward, though, they were electric. De Bruyne was sensational in midfield, David Silva looked ageless and namesake Bernardo finally rewarded fantasy football players who stuck by him after a slow start to the campaign.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ederson (6); Walker (7), Fernandinho (7), Otemendi (8), Mendy (7); De Bruyne (9), Rodri (8), D.Silva (9); Mahrez (9), Aguero (8); B.Silva (10*)


Subs: Cancelo (6), Angelino (6), Garcia (6)

STAR MAN


It has to be Bernardo Silva. City as a whole played well, and a number of players could have got the star man tag.

Watford

Key Talking Point

After a stirring come back and performance against Arsenal, many wondered if it was a turning point for the Hornets. The result today would do little to suggest it was.

However, Watford won't be judged based on an away trip to the best team in the world, and they were simply outclassed by a side on a different level to them. However, their performance was far from inspiring.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

When they face teams who are around them in the league table, then they will be judged. But for now, they should take this result on the chin and look to move on as quickly as possible.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Foster (4); Kiko (3), Dawson (3), Mariappa (3), Holebas (3); Capoue (4), Cleverley (4), Doucoure (4); Foulquier (5), Deulofeu (4), Hughes (4).


Subs: Pereyra (4), Sarr (5), Gray (N/A).

STAR MAN


It's hard to pick a star player when you've conceded eight. In truth, Watford were a shambles and were completely outplayed by a rampant City.

Bereft of organisation, they barely had a sniff of the ball as City ran riot - with their defensive shape leaving a lot to be desired and ball retention non-existent.

For one week only, 90min will abstain from naming a star man.

Looking Ahead


With one of the greatest Premier League victories now in the record books, City will be eyeing a lengthy winning run as they look to hunt down Liverpool.

Everton are up next, and the Toffees are under huge pressure to deliver for Marco Silva after a calamitous home defeat to Sheffield United.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WATFORD

Watford have to put this game behind them, and they have a huge six-pointer against fellow strugglers Wolves to come.

It's a massive game for the club and Quique Sanchez Flores will have plenty to do during midweek to galvanise his players for the fight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message