Manchester City Break Glut of Records in Devastating Display Against Toothless Watford

It was a day to remember for Manchester City supporters, as their side bounced back from a disappointing defeat at Norwich to put on a stunning show against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

A wonderful Bernardo Silva hat-trick, coupled with goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne saw Pep Guardiola's side batter Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

An opening 20 minute blitz took Watford by surprise and prematurely ended the contest, but we have some fun facts from Opta that show just how relentless the home side were.





As you may expect, City's five goal haul after just 18 minutes was the fastest any side has ever gone 5-0 ahead in a Premier League match in the competition's history. Sadly, this wasn't the first time in recent memory that Watford have been stung by the champions.





Indeed, their FA Cup final drubbing back in May saw them become the team to concede six or more goals in back-to-back meetings since Chelsea had a second field day in a row against Wigan back in 2010.

Furthermore, David Silva's opener after 52 seconds was the fastest goal scored in the Premier League this season.

The Sky Blues are full of attacking talent, and once again the goals were shared around an array of different players, (six to be precise) demonstrating the strength in depth in the Premier League Champions' offensive options.

It was the third time that six different City goalscorers have featured in a single Premier League game (excl. own goals) - the feat having been achieved against Portsmouth in September 2008, and Stoke in October 2017.

Bernardo Silva was the home side's man of the match, securing a fantastic hat-trick inside an hour, but De Bruyne once again demonstrated why he's arguably the best player in the league.

A goal and a brace of assists topped off another world-class display from the Belgian playmaker, and it took De Bruyne's assist tally to 52 for the club - no player has more since his debut for the club in September 2015.

The only shred of positivity that Watford can take from Saturday's game is that Aguero had an off-day by his ridiculously high standards. However, the Argentine striker still managed to convert a penalty to continue his superb scoring streak this season.

The goal saw Aguero become the first player to score in seven consecutive Premier League appearances since Romelu Lukaku in December 2015, and was also his 100th Premier League goal at the Etihad Stadium - cementing his place as the club's all-time highest scorer.