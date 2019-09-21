After being stunned by Norwich City last weekend and seeing Liverpool jump ahead in the title race by five points, Manchester City returns home looking to get back to their winning ways. Watford comes to town looking to add to City’s woes on Saturday.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Pep Guardiola saw his side lose a Premier League match for the first time since January and things may have gone from bad to worse afterwards. In addition to losing centerback Aymeric Laporte until the new year, City will now be without fellow defender John Stones for around six weeks after he suffered a muscle injury. Suddenly, the once unstoppable Manchester machine seems to be faltering. Getting three points almost seems like a must this weekend against Watford at home.

Quique Sánchez Flores' first match in his second stint as Watford manager was a wild one. The Hornets came back from a 2–0 deficit to draw 2–2 thanks to a Roberto Pereyra penalty late in the match. While the result was a positive one for a side struggling, it didn't do much to lift the team off the floor of the league. They still sit on just two points through five matches. Going to the defending champions and getting three points may be too big of an ask. However, if Watford can put up a competitive performance against world-class opposition, it could certainly give them some confidence going forward.