Manchester United has started contract talks with Angel Gomes in an effort to ward off foreign interest in the teenager before his current deal expires.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen (or forced) to promote youth since joining the club, and has handed regular game time to the likes of Daniel James and Scott McTominay in the early stages of this season, whilst also getting Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood more involved in working with the first team.

With Solskjaer looking to build a squad for the future, the Manchester Evening News report that United want to keep Gomes and are currently negotiating with the player – who is into the final year of his current contract. Barcelona are said to be interested in the youngster, and are monitoring how the talks develop, with Gomes free to talk to other clubs in January if he cannot come to an agreement with United.

Gomes only made his first start for the club in Thursday night's Europa League win against Astana and has appeared on the bench just once in the Premier League so far this season, indicating that he remains some way down the pecking order for now.

However, the 19-year-old impressed during the game, and could be in line for more action following his display. Captain on the night Nemanja Matic was particularly impressed with how United's youngsters played, highlighting how gaining experience at such a young age is invaluable for their progression.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"It’s great the club gives more chance to young players to improve, because they can only improve if they play the games. I’m happy for them and it is good for them. They’re young, they want to prove they should wear the shirt so they are the future of the club and I wish them all the best," he told BT Sport, as reported by The Mirror.