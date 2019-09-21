Real Madrid Given Injury Boost With Midfielder's Return to Full Training After Muscle Injury

Real Madrid could be boosted by the return of Fede Valverde this weekend after the Uruguay international returned to full training.

Los Blancos have been hampered by injuries throughout the season so far, currently without midfielders Luka Modrić and Isco who are still training individually as part of their rehabilitation process.

But manager Zinedine Zidane could have Valverde available for just the second time this season when Real Madrid travel to Sevilla on Sunday, with Marca confirming that the 21-year-old is returning from a short-term muscle injury.

PEDRO UGARTE/GettyImages

Real Madrid are unbeaten in La Liga but are still sitting two points behind league leaders Sevilla as well as one point behind rivals Atlético, while they're only ahead of Athletic Club on goal difference.

Sunday's match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will come too soon for returning defender Marcelo, who could be in line to feature in next week's Derbi Madrileño, while Marco Asensio won't return until 2020.

Elsewhere for Real Madrid, Marca also point out that Vinícius Júnior has been dropped by Brazil manager Tite ahead of the international break next month.

The 19-year-old has already made his senior debut for his country, but Tite has made the decision to drop Vinícius in favour of recalling some former stars of the national team.

The likes of Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Neymar have unsurprisingly been selected as Brazil prepare for matches against Senegal and Nigeria, but there's also a place for former Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa and Atlético Madrid full-back Renan Lodi.