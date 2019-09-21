Twitter Reacts as Inept Barcelona Performance Increases the Pressure on Ernesto Valverde

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Well, well - who on earth was expecting that from Barcelona?

Given the opportunity to get back into the La Liga title race, Ernesto Valverde's boys did the exact opposite - putting in one of the most boring, mundane performances you're ever likely to see from a Barcelona side; slumping to defeat at Granada in the process.

The embarrassing part is that the scoreline was entirely justified, and perhaps could have been more. So it begs the question - what the hell has happened to Barcelona?!

For now, we have no idea - but we do know the catalogue of errors kicked off with Junior Firpo. Just two minutes in, the summer signing gifted Granada the first opportunity of the game and Ramon Azeez was more than happy to nod home Roberto Soldado's (yes, he's still going) cross.

At this point, let's introduce Twitter...

From there, the La Liga champs attempted to get things back under control. Little did they know, Granada were really up for it - and tireless running in the first 45 minutes ensured Barça had little time to regain their composure.

The inability to do so inevitably riled a few..

So with the first half in the history books, Barcelona had done absolutely nothing - when was the last time we said that against mediocre opposition?

Cue ranting..

So, what do you do when you need goals? You haul off teenage prodigy Carles Perez, you haul off error-man Junior Firpo and you bring on wonderkid Ansu Fati, and the greatest player to ever grace God's green earth.

No, not Mark Noble, but Lionel Messi. The actual G.O.A.T.

So with that done, things would turn around right? Wrong. Yes, Barça looked better but they hadn't accounted for a stray Arturo Vidal arm to concede a needless penalty. Uh-oh..

As you'd expect, anger was growing.

On the pitch, in the stands and most definitely on social media. Barça would have gone top of the table with a win but, instead, they were labouring to a humiliating defeat against a side who....have gone top of the table instead?! Goodness me.

Anyway, back to Valverde in the firing line...

If you're a Barça fan, you're in hell. If you're not, you're most probably laughing. And if you're Ernesto Valverde, you're most definitely going into hiding...

