Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Obliterate Watford in Five-Star First-Half Display

Never anger Pep Guardiola. That's what the whole world discovered after only 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City put Watford to the sword in the most humiliating of fashion.

The Sky Blues were on the receiving end of some heavy criticism following their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Norwich, which saw Liverpool stretch their lead at the top of the league to five points.

Many questioned if Guardiola's side had the heart, stomach or strength to battle it out at the Premier League summit for a third consecutive season, and the Spanish boss seemed rattled in his post-match comments.

We have our answer. Man City are in it to win it.

The Premier League Champions took the lead inside the opening minute of the match, Kevin de Bruyne doing Kevin de Bruyne things and laying it on a plate for David Silva.

Let’s be honest, Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League. And he has been for years. — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) September 21, 2019

Kevin de Bruyne with an UNBELIEVABLE ball and David Silva celebrates his reported move to Inter Miami news with a goal.



Just like that, it's 1-0.



Could be a long afternoon for Watford. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) September 21, 2019

Luis Miguel Echegaray was right. Watford were in for a very long afternoon indeed.

Sergio Aguero doubled the scoreline five minutes later, as he continued his incredible scoring record this season.

Don't say we didn't warn you either.

And Aguero has doubled the lead from the spot!



This is going to be a long afternoon for Watford. . .#MCIWAT — 90min (@90min_Football) September 21, 2019

As the goals rained down at the Etihad Stadium, some of you had some interesting theories behind Man City's destructive display.

Somebody tell Man City that Watford aren't the same yellow team that beat them last week. Its like they're out for revenge, but they've got the wrong team! 😂 😂 #MCIWAT — FAROUQ 🚬🚬🚬 (@farouq_yahaya) September 21, 2019

What do you think Watford did to Manchester City that we do not know about. There must have been some slight. Some disrespect. Some grudge created — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 21, 2019

Mahrez added a third and Bernardo Silva tucked away a fourth, as Watford seemingly decided to just pack it in for the day and move on with their lives.

GOAL @ManCity.



Bernardo Silva nods in a fourth.



⏱️ 15’

⚽ 4-0#MCIWAT — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 21, 2019

It wasn't all good news though, as Fantasy Football managers up and down the country simultaneously put their heads in their hands when Guardiola's team was released.

When mancity is destroying watford, but you captained Sterling and he's on the bench. #MCIWAT pic.twitter.com/QcJb6x0bUz — Shonnen🦁 (@_Shonnen_) September 21, 2019

Every single person in the Man City squad, extending to even the reserves of the youth team, getting points today except Raheem Sterling.



You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/3EtrUylaUe — Reev (@TheReevHD) September 21, 2019

If things couldn't get any worse for Watford fans, Nicolas Otamendi, the guy who looked like he'd won a prize to be on the pitch at Carrow Road last week, scored a fifth for the home side, who probably had the game wrapped up at this point.

GOAL! Otamendi, who I have always said is a top player has made it 5-0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 21, 2019

They got Otamendi scoring tap ins I'm done — The Boi (@ChuBoi) September 21, 2019

Five goals down after 20 minutes, just stop the game already.

Watford owner when he meets

Quique Sánchez Flores after the match #MCIWAT pic.twitter.com/6ZrLk7if43 — MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) September 21, 2019

Norwich, who beat Manchester City last week, are currently losing against Burnley.



Manchester City, who lost against Norwich last week, have scored 5 goals in 18 minutes against Watford.



The same Watford had 31 shots against Arsenal and drew 2-2 after being 2-0 down. pic.twitter.com/TfnY2UEj81 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 21, 2019

In fairness, Guardiola will be fuming his team didn't score 91 goals in this game.