Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Obliterate Watford in Five-Star First-Half Display

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Never anger Pep Guardiola. That's what the whole world discovered after only 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City put Watford to the sword in the most humiliating of fashion. 

The Sky Blues were on the receiving end of some heavy criticism following their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Norwich, which saw Liverpool stretch their lead at the top of the league to five points. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Many questioned if Guardiola's side had the heart, stomach or strength to battle it out at the Premier League summit for a third consecutive season, and the Spanish boss seemed rattled in his post-match comments. 

We have our answer. Man City are in it to win it. 

The Premier League Champions took the lead inside the opening minute of the match, Kevin de Bruyne doing Kevin de Bruyne things and laying it on a plate for David Silva. 

Luis Miguel Echegaray was right. Watford were in for a very long afternoon indeed. 

Sergio Aguero doubled the scoreline five minutes later, as he continued his incredible scoring record this season. 

Don't say we didn't warn you either. 

As the goals rained down at the Etihad Stadium, some of you had some interesting theories behind Man City's destructive display. 

Mahrez added a third and Bernardo Silva tucked away a fourth, as Watford seemingly decided to just pack it in for the day and move on with their lives. 

It wasn't all good news though, as Fantasy Football managers up and down the country simultaneously put their heads in their hands when Guardiola's team was released. 

If things couldn't get any worse for Watford fans, Nicolas Otamendi, the guy who looked like he'd won a prize to be on the pitch at Carrow Road last week, scored a fifth for the home side, who probably had the game wrapped up at this point. 

Five goals down after 20 minutes, just stop the game already. 

In fairness, Guardiola will be fuming his team didn't score 91 goals in this game. 

