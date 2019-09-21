Wilfried Zaha Responds After Claims He Criticised Crystal Palace Teammates

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has taken to Twitter to ridicule reports that suggested his Eagles teammates aren't pulling their weight.

The Ivorian has endured a tumultuous summer of speculation, with his Selhurst Park future consistently called into question amid strong interest from Arsenal, Everton and Bayern Munich.

😮 that’s me acting shocked that you and @TheSun twisted the words from a interview that was actually all positive .. sad really 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/sxmJfFb3Ag — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 21, 2019

People need to do more research instead of lapping up everything the media pops up with .. Prefer negativity so they have a reason to talk nonsense or give you abuse 😂 boring now — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 21, 2019

It's been claimed that Zaha is far from happy at being forced to remain in south London, after Palace stood firm on their valuation, thought to be around the £80m mark.

Zaha has acknowledged his disappointment at how matters were handled, but he's hit out at quotes reported by The Sun and Sky Sports that suggest he is unhappy with the contributions of his teammates so far this season.

“As much as I do on the pitch, I can’t play in every position," Zaha is quoted to have said. "I give 100 per cent, but there are eleven on the pitch and everyone needs to pull their weight. I do my job, but everyone else needs to do theirs.”





The former Manchester United star has hit back, though, insisting his words had been 'twisted', with people simply looking for an excuse to be negative and abuse him.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Palace fans will feel reassured after Zaha's tweets that there is no unrest among the dressing room, and Roy Hodgson was keen to stress in the lead up to this weekend's clash with Wolves that he wasn't worried about his mindset.

“His attitude in training and the way he has approached the games, especially the last three, has been very good.

“That, after overcoming the disappointment of not getting his way in the transfer window. Once he came to terms with that he has buckled down for his club, his team-mates, manager, coaching staff and for himself. He has been very good.”