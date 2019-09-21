Xherdan Shaqiri Admits (Again) That He Is 'Downbeat' Over Lack of Opportunities at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has once again revealed his frustration and disappointment over his lack of playing time, but admitted he cannot ask his manager to play every game.

Shaqiri has made just the two appearances in the Premier League this season, managing only 11 minutes of football in those outings. To this end, it was a similar scenario when the Reds got their Champions League title defence underway against Napoli, with the 27-year-old only being brought on in the 87th minute of the match - a game which Liverpool ended up losing 2-0.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The player's frustrations have become well-documented, with Jurgen Klopp himself admitting that he knows Shaqiri isn't the happiest player in the squad. And, once again, the Switzerland international has come out and made his feelings known.

"It is not easy for me, of course I am a little downbeat," he told Switzerland broadcaster Teleclub (via the Liverpool Echo) ahead of the Anfield side's defeat to Napoli. "You have to be able to handle that and you have to accept it, I was always still in the squad."

Shaqiri then proceeded to claim that although he wants to be featuring and playing in every game, he feels as though he cannot ask his manager to do that.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although it is clear that the player is far from happy with his situation, he feels at home with the club and will continue to fight for a starting berth. In the most recent international break, Shaqiri opted not to join up with his national side and instead stay and focus on improving his chances with the Reds.

The creative midfielder clearly wants to nail down a place, but appears to believe that Liverpool is home for him. He said: "I feel very comfortable here. We have a great coach, a great club. There’s a family feel...I hope we can bring the Premier League back to Liverpool after 30 years."