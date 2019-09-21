Xherdan Shaqiri Admits (Again) That He Is 'Downbeat' Over Lack of Opportunities at Liverpool

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has once again revealed his frustration and disappointment over his lack of playing time, but admitted he cannot ask his manager to play every game. 

Shaqiri has made just the two appearances in the Premier League this season, managing only 11 minutes of football in those outings. To this end, it was a similar scenario when the Reds got their Champions League title defence underway against Napoli, with the 27-year-old only being brought on in the 87th minute of the match - a game which Liverpool ended up losing 2-0. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The player's frustrations have become well-documented, with Jurgen Klopp himself admitting that he knows Shaqiri isn't the happiest player in the squad. And, once again, the Switzerland international has come out and made his feelings known. 

"It is not easy for me, of course I am a little downbeat," he told Switzerland broadcaster Teleclub (via the Liverpool Echo) ahead of the Anfield side's defeat to Napoli. "You have to be able to handle that and you have to accept it, I was always still in the squad."

Shaqiri then proceeded to claim that although he wants to be featuring and playing in every game, he feels as though he cannot ask his manager to do that. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although it is clear that the player is far from happy with his situation, he feels at home with the club and will continue to fight for a starting berth. In the most recent international break, Shaqiri opted not to join up with his national side and instead stay and focus on improving his chances with the Reds. 

The creative midfielder clearly wants to nail down a place, but appears to believe that Liverpool is home for him. He said: "I feel very comfortable here. We have a great coach, a great club. There’s a family feel...I hope we can bring the Premier League back to Liverpool after 30 years." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message