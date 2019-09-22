The 5 Players Who've Scored in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A & Bundesliga

When Philippe Coutinho scored in Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over FC Koln he became only the fifth player in history to score in Europe's top four leagues.

His Bundesliga penalty added to his Serie A, Premier League and La Liga goals and placed him in, quite frankly, interesting company.

It's the type of quiz question you feel you might know the answer to, but the list is likely to surprise you! Here are the five players to score in all four of Europe's top leagues.

*Goal statistics correct as of 22/9/19

Philippe Coutinho

Bundesliga Goals: 1

La Liga Goals: 18

Premier League Goals: 41

Serie A Goals: 3

Let's start with the Brazilian, then.

During his spell at Liverpool he developed a reputation for scoring screamers and free kicks, notching 41 Premier League goals in six seasons. So it's fitting that his first goal in Europe came from a free kick in Inter's 2011 Serie A win over Fiorentina - curled over the wall, no less.

Many will forget that his La Liga account was opened in a loan spell at Espanyol, where he scored five league goals under Mauricio Pochettino, and he added a further 13 strikes to his tally at Barcelona. It will be interesting to see how many Bundesliga goals he helps himself to this season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Bundesliga Goals: 16

La Liga Goals: 10

Premier League Goals: 3

Serie A Goals: 16

It's not actually that surprising to find Boateng on this exclusive list - he's already played for 11 European clubs and he's still only 32!

His nomadic career began in the Bundesliga at Hertha BSC, but he has also scored for Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt. He may have caught the eye at Tottenham but his Premier League goals are limited to three during his time at Portsmouth.

Although he failed to hit the net in his surprise loan spell at Barcelona, he scored ten La Liga goals at Las Palmas and the list is completed by his Serie A strikes for Milan, Sassuolo and current club Fiorentina.

Obafemi Martins

Bundesliga Goals: 6

La Liga Goals: 7

Premier League Goals: 28

Serie A Goals: 28





A name that will haunt the nightmares of Arsenal fans, following his winning League Cup final goal for Birmingham in 2011 - although, somewhat surprisingly, his 28 Premier League goals were all scored for Newcastle.



The now 34-year-old arrived at St.James' Park from Inter, where he scored exactly the same number of Serie A goals.

Martins waved goodbye to Europe in 2013, using that farewell season at Levante to tick off his fifth league on this continent and, most imporantly, the fourth required to make this list.



Bojan Krkic

Bundesliga Goals: 1

La Liga Goals: 26

Premier League Goals: 14

Serie A Goals: 10

There was a real buzz about Bojan when he burst onto the Barcelona scene, breaking Lionel Messi's record as the club's youngest ever player on his debut. Sadly, he hasn't quite lived up to his potential, but his nomadic career has taken him to some of Europe's top clubs...and Stoke City.

While his Premier League goals might have been scored for the not-so-glamorous Potters, Bojan has netted for both Milan and Roma in Serie A.

He just about makes the cut by virtue of a solitary goal scored in a Bundesliga loan spell at Mainz and can now be found in MLS, playing for Montreal Impact.



Jonathan de Guzman

Bundesliga Goals: 3

La Liga Goals: 6

Premier League Goals: 9

Serie A Goals: 6

Swansea fans will have fond memories of the Dutch midfielder. An integral part of the League Cup winning side under Michael Laudrup, he scored nine Premier League goals during his spell in Wales.

De Guzman can also count a glamorous Serie A side on his list, notching three goals for Napoli in 2014/15. His La Liga and Bundesliga goals have come for RCD Mallorca and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.