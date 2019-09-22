Bernardo Silva Reveals What He Will Do With Match Ball After Hat-Trick in Outrageous 8-0 Watford Win

Bernardo Silva described Manchester City's performance against Watford as "unbelievable" and admitted he was pleased to have scored his first ever hat-trick.

The Portuguese midfielder was instrumental to City's 8-0 demolition of the Hornets, scoring their fourth goal in the 15th minute before bagging two more in the second half, helping his side achieve their biggest ever Premier League win.

Speaking about his hat-trick, Bernardo said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website: "I'm going to get all the players to sign my ball and then I'll take it home to Portugal and keep it in a special place.

"We were unbelievable in the first 30 minutes, scored lots of goals and had control. After the Norwich defeat, it was great to give our fans the result and the performance.

"We aimed to keep it going in the second half. We didn't want them to hurt us or score past us.

"Football is a hard game - I've won 8-0 today but I've lost plenty of times by five or four goals. You just have to keep going so I wished the Watford players well.

"It was a great performance, 8-0 says everything. It's very good to get the three points after defeat at Norwich and I'm very happy with my first hat-trick of my career. My first match ball at home."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City have now taken their overall goal tally for the Premier League season to 24 in goals in just six games - nine more than Liverpool, who currently occupy the top spot.

The Citizens have developed a reputation for winning games by high margins since the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016 and achieved the record for most goals scored (106) in a Premier League campaign back in 2017/18.