Manchester United's Struggles Away From Home Highlighted by Worrying Stat

Dear, oh dear.

All is not well at Manchester United this season, and things only got worse as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Creswell were enough to sink the lacklustre Red Devils, who struggled to put up any sort of a fight.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now face plenty of pressure from both fans and the board, with almost everyone involved with the club growing concerned at just how bad things have been for United.

People are now starting on 'Ole out' because they've lost to West Ham?



Look at the squad, look at the football they've played over the last six months. Is this actually coming as a surprise?



A new manager working with this squad changes very little. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 22, 2019

Things are bad for the club, but they look even worse for Solskjaer, and stats from Opta highlighted just how bad things have turned for the Norwegian since his arrival.

After winning each of his first nine away games in all competitions as United boss, Solskjaer has failed to win any of the following nine away from Old Trafford.

He has drawn three and lost six, with West Ham, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers all taking points from United this season.

When Solskjaer arrived at the club as interim manager, United needed a miracle and the former striker certainly delivered. However, after he was handed the job on a permanent basis, things suddenly came to a halt.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

They have won just two games all season - against Chelsea and Leicester City - but they have crumbled in games which should have been comfortable.





They have picked up eight points from their six Premier League games. However, with so many sides sitting on similar points totals, United could find themselves crashing down the league table in the very near future if results go against them.