Naby Keita: Jurgen Klopp Reveals When Liverpool Midfielder Will Return From Latest Injury Setback

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Naby Keita's return to fitness, claiming that the 24-year-old is 'close' to making a comeback to first-team duties.

Keita has been sidelined since sustaining a hip strain before the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea in Istanbul last month.

The Guinea international returned to first-team training on Friday but Klopp explained the mid-week trip to MK Dons is a more realistic comeback than Sunday's Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In quotes on the Liverpool website, the German stated: “He [Keita] is close but the matchday squad is not yet the target. It is a few sessions training with the team.


“We’d only put him in [at Chelsea] if we didn’t have enough players but I hope we will have enough players for the matchday squad. Wednesday is the target I will say and then we will see.”

Formerly a standout performer in the Bundesliga, Keita moved to Merseyside in the summer of 2018 in a £54m deal from RB Leipzig and was expected to have an instant impact in Liverpool's push for the Premier League title.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, the energetic midfielder's time at Anfield has been marred by several injury niggles, while, when fit, he has struggled to merit a regular starting berth in the Reds stacked midfield.

With Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all fighting for minutes in midfield, Keita faces strong competition when he returns. 

Prior to his fitness issues at the business end of 2018/19, Keita had begun to show flashes of his best form, scoring against Southampton, Huddersfield and Porto in April, before sustaining a season-ending thigh injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message