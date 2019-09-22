Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Hot Streak for Arsenal Is Really Quite Ridiculous

Death, taxes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring. The three certainties in life.

The Gabon international had done precious little as 10-man Arsenal toiled against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, seemingly heading for a point at best. Hell, he even stood aside as Nicolas Pepe dispatched a second-half penalty to draw the Gunners level (briefly).

But, cometh the hour cometh the man. With less than 10 mins on the clock, Aubameyang broke Villa hearts with a winner - a clipped free-kick from the edge of the box, sealing a valuable three points on a weekend where Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United picked up a collective total of none.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

There was a distinct sense of inevitability to Aubameyang's goal. The former Dortmund hit-man has six in six this season and, more impressively, 16 in his last 16 games across all competitions for Arsenal. Quite simply, he scores goals...all the time.





Since arriving in January 2018 for around £56m, Aubameyang's signing may have been overshadowed that particular transfer window by a certain Dutch defender on Merseyside but the striker has been no less of an inspired signing.





Dismissed as a problem player by some suitors and slightly too old for the recruitment strategy by others, their loss is the Gunners' gain.

After netting 10 in 13 in his first half-season, the 30-year-old shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018/19 with 22 goals and looks to be picking up where he left off this term.





Furthermore, the Gunners' top weapon has scored with seven of his last nine shots on target in the Premier League. He is an old-fashioned lethal striker, who can win games on his own, even when he appears to drift through big periods of them.





If Arsenal are to finish in the top four this season, dodgy defence and all, you better believe Aubameyang's goals are going to be the key reason for their success.