HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer's goal helped the New York Red Bulls secure a 2-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Tom Barlow gave New York (14-13-5) a 1-0 advantage in the 32nd minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box. Royer capped the scoring for New York in the shutout in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time on a shot 10 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Bradley Wright-Phillips.

FT: Royer doubles the lead for #RBNY in the closing minutes! #RBNYvPHI pic.twitter.com/xJvzfFIUZn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 23, 2019

The Red Bulls outshot the Union (15-9-7) 17 to eight, with seven shots on goal to three for Philadelphia.

New York drew six corner kicks, committed seven fouls and was given one yellow card. Philadelphia drew seven corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and did not receive a card.

The Red Bulls' next match is Sunday at home against DC United, and the Union next play Wednesday at San Jose.

FC Dallas 1, NYCFC 1

FRISCO, Texas — Zdenek Ondrasek scored to help Dallas tie New York City 1-1 Sunday.

Valentin Castellanos notched the first goal for New York City (16-5-10) in the first minute on a shot 11 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Anton Tinnerholm. Ondrasek tied the match for Dallas (12-11-9) at 1-1 in the 66th minute on a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box.

Dallas outshot New York City 19 to 12, with five shots on goal to four for New York City.

Dallas drew nine corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given two yellow cards. New York City drew six corner kicks, committed 14 fouls and was given three yellow cards.

New York City plays host to Atlanta United on Wednesday, and Dallas next plays Sept. 29 on the road against the Colorado Rapids.

D.C. United 2, Seattle Sounders 0

WASHINGTON — Frederic Brillant scored to help DC United blank the Seattle Sounders 2-0 Sunday night.

Lucas Rodriguez got the scoring started for DC United (13-10-9) in the 14th minute on a shot 13 yards away from the center of the box. Brillant put DC United ahead 2-0 in the 54th minute with a shot 12 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Wayne Rooney.

Rooney sets it up, Brillant puts it away! #DCvSEA pic.twitter.com/i5L1I8hT4R — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 23, 2019

The Sounders (14-10-8) outshot DC United 17 to 12. Both teams had four shots on goal.

DC United drew four corner kicks, committed eight fouls and did not receive a card. Seattle drew five corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.

Both teams next play Sunday. DC United visits New York and the Sounders visit San Jose