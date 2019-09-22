Romelu Lukaku Reveals Why He's Enjoying Playing Under Antonio Conte After 2-0 AC Milan Victory

Romelu Lukaku was effusive in his praise of Antonio Conte's motivational skills after the Italian guided Inter to a 2-0 win over city rivals Milan and their fourth successive league victory on Saturday.





The Belgian has been in fine form so far this season, notching three goals in his opening four Serie A games - including the second in the weekend's derby success. Lukaku is thriving at Inter and it appears Conte's approach could be perfectly suited to the striker's temperament.

When asked by Dazn about his relationship with Conte, as reported by the club's official website, he was quick to highlight his joy at playing under a manager who can get the best out of him in the prime of his career.





"My relationship with Conte? He’s a really good coach because he’s someone who helps players to develop a lot."

The Belgian has often been diplomatic when talking about his former managers and while this doesn't sound like a veiled message for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lukaku's comments do give the impression that his career was stagnating under the Norwegian.

He added: "At 26 years old, I needed and wanted a coach like this, one who motivates me every day. I’m really happy to be here and to be wearing this shirt."

The feeling appears to be mutual and, in typically Conte fashion, the former Chelsea and Italy coach is already talking about taking Lukaku's performance to the next level.

Speaking to Dazn after the game, as reported by Goal, Conte remarked: "If we work with him properly, he can become extremely important. He can give even more and I told him that too."