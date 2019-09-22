The Premier League rolls on with a matchup of two of the most historic clubs in England on Sunday. West Ham plays host to Manchester United at the London Stadium in what should be a meeting of two teams fighting for spots in Europe next season.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester United

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Watch for free.

Despite a rocky start to the new campaign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new-look side, the Red Devils find themselves fourth in the league table through five matches. It’s been ugly since the lopsided, 4-0, home win over Chelsea to start the season, but those around them aren’t doing too well either. With the league so wide open below the top two spots, a good run from United could help secure a highly coveted return to the Champions League. But for now, they must work with what they have and find some consistency to get back to the feared team they once were.

West Ham sits comfortably mid-table through their first five results. A drab 0-0 draw with Aston Villa their last time out won’t instill much confidence in the Hammers.