7 of the Best Moments From Another Stunning Weekend of Premier League Action

Matchday six in the 2019/20 Premier League season is in the history books, and what a weekend it was.

Manchester City mauled Watford, Manchester United forgot how to play football, Tottenham Hotspur threw away yet another lead and Arsenal saved themselves from yet another weekend of humiliation. You know, the standard stuff.

Here are seven of the best moments from all the action.

Best Assist

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Standing out in Manchester City's team of superstars is a near-impossible task, yet Kevin De Bruyne manages to do so with relative ease. He's already up to seven assists this season, two of which came in the 8-0 demolition of Watford.

His first was the pick of the bunch, as De Bruyne bent an outstanding cross round no less than five Watford defenders to pick out David Silva at the back post. It was the kind of pass which doesn't even seem possible, but that's just De Bruyne for you.





For anyone asking, the Premier League record for most assists in a season stands at 20. At this current pace, the Belgian is set to hit 44. Maintaining this form won't be easy, but that doesn't usually stop De Bruyne.

Best Save

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With Crystal Palace looking like they are scared of scoring goals, they're going to need some big performances from goalkeeper Vicente Guaita if they are to earn any points this year. Fortunately, they got exactly that in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves had a number of fantastic chances to open the scoring at Selhurst Park, of which Matt Doherty's header from point-blank range was perhaps the finest. However, Guaita rose to the occasion and somehow managed to react in time to fling the ball out for a corner.

The Eagles might have only got one point out of the game, but that's one more than they would have got without Guaita. A tip for Roy Hodgson though - have you tried actually scoring goals that aren't massive deflections?

Best Love/Hate Relationship

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sticking with Hodgson, we all loved watching the Palace manager explaining his tactics to an empty chair during their loss to Tottenham Hotspur last week, and it looked like Hodgson and the chair were getting on great.

Unfortunately, his relationship with the chair looks to be over. After conceding a late equaliser against Wolves, Hodgson proceeded to attack the empty seat with his fists, so it looks like the two have gone their separate ways.

Give it time, though. If it's meant to be, they'll find their way back to each other soon.

Best Nightmare

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Manchester United fans better look away now. Their team's 2-0 loss at the hands of West Ham United was utterly embarrasing. Was this the Red Devils or non-league's FC United of Manchester? The latter would probably have performed better anyway.

Was it Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fault? Maybe the players? Or the board? Either way, somebody has some serious explaining to do.

Solskjaer looks to be living in a nightmare from which he can never wake up, and there's usually only one outcome from situations like that. Anyone have the number for the job centre?

Best Clearance

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Brighton and Hove Albion's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United was about as dull of a game as you're ever likely to see, but the clear highlight was Fabian Schar's goal-line clearance.

Young Brighton striker Aaron Connolly looked to have given the Seagulls the lead when he sent a lob looping over Martin Dubravka, but Schar was there to pull off a stunning overhead clearance to hook the ball away from danger.

After that, the game went back to being painful to watch, but hey, at least there was something to get excited about.

Best VAR Drama

Wow... It's doesn't get much closer 👀



Serge Aurier has a goal ruled out as Son was fractionally offside in the build-up.



📺 BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/3GWCY5paML — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 21, 2019

Ah, VAR. We all love it. It's not confusing and soul-destroying at all. Nope. It's great fun, just ask Spurs fans.

Mauricio Pochettino's side looked to have gone 2-0 up against Leicester City through Serge Aurier, but the goal was eventually chalked off as Son Heung-min was deemed to be 0.0000001cm offside. I mean, it was technically right, but how much of an advantage did the South Korean actual gain from being in that position?

To make matters worse, they went on to concede an equaliser just moments later, but the Foxes' second was even better...

Best Goal

📜 define: winner

N͟o͟u͟n͟

𝗔 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴.

𝑒.𝑔. 𝐽𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑀𝑎𝑑𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑜𝑛 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑔𝑜𝑎𝑙 𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑡 𝑇𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛ℎ𝑎𝑚 𝐻𝑜𝑡𝑠𝑝𝑢𝑟. pic.twitter.com/21ViHSOHnj — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 21, 2019

How is James Maddison not starting for England? The 22-year-old is amongst the most exciting players in the Premier League, and he proved that yet again in Leicester's 2-1 win over Spurs.

With just five minutes remaining in the tie, Maddison picked the ball up well outside the box and unleashed a ferocious strike which fizzed past Paulo Gazzaniga and into the bottom corner. Not a bad way to win the three points.

You know full well that England boss Gareth Southgate will have been watching, and he will have been impressed with what he saw. Now all he needs to do is stop playing Ross Barkley, and everyone's a winner.