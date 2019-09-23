90min's Premier League Team of the Week - Matchday 6

A remarkable 31 goals were scored on matchday 6, as the season rolled on with another week of major implications already for a number of top sides.

Manchester City put eight past a hopeless Watford, Liverpool maintained their pace at the top with a win at Chelsea, while Manchester United and Tottenham fell to worrying defeats.

Here's 90min's team of the week for matchday 6.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Adrian (GK) - Alisson's injury may be a blow to Liverpool, but his deputy Adrian has stepped up this season, making a number of eye-catching saves and remaining composed under pressure. Following a top display in their defeat at Napoli in the Champions League, the Spaniard denied Tammy Abraham from close range early on in their win over Chelsea. This proved to be pivotal as the Reds raced into an early two-goal lead which proved to be unassailable.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - A wonderfully whipped strike from a free kick put Alexander-Arnold in the good books of plenty of FPL managers. His efficiency high up the field once again helped Liverpool pin Chelsea back early on, grabbing the headlines once more for goal involvement. The competition for the right-back spot for England will be looking on enviously at Alexander-Arnold's output.

Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - Soyuncu's incredible start to the season continued with a fine display in Leicester's victory against Tottenham. Assertive and aggressive, the Turkey international made it difficult for Spurs to create clear-cut chances, being first to nearly every ball and commanding the backline superbly. These performances certainly aren't going unnoticed, and after a year of sitting behind Harry Maguire in the pecking order, Soyuncu is making a name for himself.

Nicolas Otamendi (CB) - After a terrible showing against Norwich last week, Otamendi responded with a goal and a clean sheet in Manchester City's resounding victory over Watford. While critics continue to suggest his place in the side is at risk, a front-foot performance like this could give Pep Guardiola confidence in sticking by the 31-year-old. A shoutout to Fernandinho too, who looked very comfortable in an unnatural position for him.

Aaron Cresswell (LB) - It was a good day for full-backs scoring free kicks, as Cresswell sealed off a mature performance in West Ham's win over Manchester United. Arthur Masuaku's red card last Monday would have had Hammers fans worried about Cresswell deputising for United's visit, but he kept Andreas Pereira and Aaron Wan-Bissaka quiet before bagging his side's second.

Midfielders

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Dale Stephens (DM) - Brighton were unlucky not to beat Newcastle on Saturday night, with Stephens running the show for Graham Potter's new-look Seagulls. A cultured display in the middle of the park would be heralded had Brighton taken all three points, but the 30-year-old is showing his experience after a couple of quiet years at this level.

Kevin De Bruyne (RCM) - What more can be said about Man City's maestro? These games at the Etihad are the bread and and butter for De Bruyne, consistently setting up his teammates and being the focal point of one of the most rampant teams in the history of English football. With seven assists in the Premier League already this season, the Belgian could end up beating Thierry Henry's record of 20.

James Maddison (LCM) - Spurs may regret not following up on their previous interest in Maddison after he put them to the sword on Saturday. The 22-year-old enjoyed a combative yet technical duel with Harry Winks, ultimately prevailing with a long-range strike late on to seal the points for Leicester. Hobbling about for the last few minutes on an injured ankle will go down well with Foxes fans too.

Forwards

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (RW) - While Silva's goal output usually dwindles when playing wide, he showed his direct worth with his first top-flight hat-trick. Watford simply couldn't deal with him in City's demolition job, allowing him the freedom of the Etihad Stadium in a match where Ben Foster was fearing a cricket score would be the final score. Now a key player for club and country, Silva has the potential to become the main man in this City side.





Chris Wood (ST) - City responded well to their shock defeat last week, but Wood's first goals of the season ensured Norwich were brought back to Earth with a 2-0 defeat at Burnley. The New Zealander's quick-fire first-half double put the game beyond the reach of the Canaries, and helped Sean Dyche's side to their first league win since the opening day. The early season focus on strike partner Ashley Barnes means Wood has gone under the radar, but remains a fine forward in his own right.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - Another turgid Arsenal performance which lacked tactical discipline was salvaged once again by Aubameyang. With the Gunners a goal and a man down to Aston Villa with ten minutes to go, they fought back to get an equaliser, before the Gabon international's clever free-kick ensured the three points remained at the Emirates Stadium. With Alexandre Lacazette out injured, Aubameyang's goals are as important as ever to Unai Emery.