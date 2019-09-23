Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Fikayo Tomori After Impressive Start to the Season

Chelsea have begun working on a new contract for 21-year-old defender Fikayo Tomori after his impressive start to the campaign.

Tomori has been a revelation since being promoted to the Chelsea first team. He has started the Blues' last four games and has been one of the standout performers of Frank Lampard's reign at Stamford Bridge.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He looks to have cemented a place as a regular for Chelsea, and now La Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira has revealed that the Blues have opened talks with Tomori over a new contract which would see him commit to the club until 2024.

He is currently under contract until the summer of 2021, but Chelsea are understandably keen to reward his good form with an extension and a pay rise.

As a result, further talks have been scheduled for the coming weeks to try and thrash out a deal which benefits everyone.

Securing the futures of their most exciting talents has been one of Chelsea's top priorities this season. Both Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek penned new deals in July, whilst the Blues recently confirmed a five-year extension for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to finally bring an end to rumours of a move to Bayern Munich.

Tomori is believed to be next in line. He has made five appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring a stunning long-range goal in the 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Whilst he has impressed in attack, his best work has undoubtedly been in defence. Tomori, who was a regular for Lampard's Derby County last season, has perfectly adjusted to life in the Premier League and has rarely looked out of place against senior opponents.

He was particularly impressive in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, in which he held his own against Mohamed Salah for large parts of the game.