Cristiano Ronaldo Out of Juventus' Clash With Brescia as Injury Flares Up

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus' Serie A match at Brescia on Tuesday after damaging his adductor in the week.

After four rounds of action in the Italian top flight, the Portuguese has scored twice, grabbing the decisive goal last time out as I Bianconeri overturned an early deficit at Hellas Verona.

He was also on target in Juve's madcap 4-3 victory over Napoli in late August, with the two sides currently trailing Inter by two and three points respectively.

Despite his impressive showings in domestic action, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to make an impact as his side drew 2-2 at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in their opening group fixture of the new Champions League campaign.

Ronaldo's absence was confirmed by the Old Lady on their official Twitter account. Discussing his star's fitness issues, coach Maurizio Sarri said as quoted by Yahoo: "Cristiano has a little fatigue to the adductors. I don't want to take any risk with injuries.

"Brescia are a dangerous team. The game is undoubtedly a tricky one and [Mario] Balotelli's debut can give them an extra boost," the 60-year-old explained, touching on one notable arrival at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Balotelli joined Juve's opponents in the summer following the termination of his contract with Marseille, the striker returning to his hometown club after they secured promotion back to Serie A.

Asked about Ronaldo's injury, he stated: "[His] presence doesn't really interest me. I'll try to score and play the way I will in any game.

"My objective is to play for Italy at the Euros, but my main aim right now is to get into shape as quickly as possible for Brescia. I've worked harder in the last month and a half than in a decade. I'm ready."