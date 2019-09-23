Gremio are believed to have set a €45m price tag for Brazilian winger Everton Soares, who has attracted interest from AC Milan.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a number of impressive seasons in Brazil and is now a full international, starring as Brazil won the Copa America this summer.

There are thought to be a number of sides who are keen on striking a deal for the winger, with Arsenal and AC Milan among those also linked with the forward.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan tried to land the winger last summer. However, they were put off by the potential cost of the deal.

Now, Gremio are believed to be working on a contract extension for Everton to secure his future until 2023, although they are not willing to change the €80m release clause which exists in his current contract.

However, it is thought that they would be prepared to negotiate that fee if a club made contact with them in the near future, and a fee of around €45m would almost certainly be enough to convince Gremio to part ways with their star.

Everton racked up 16 goals in all competitions last season, and he has followed that up with 12 goals in his 26 appearances in the current season. As a result, he is now a core part of the Brazil squad and has started games ahead of the likes of Richarlison, Willian and David Neres.

Arsenal were thought to be particularly keen during the summer, but they eventually opted to move for Nicolas Pepe, so Everton remained in Brazil.

Milan failed to bring in a new winger this summer and were forced to settle for strikers Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao. However, they remain keen to add some excitement out wide, and it looks like they have settled on Everton.