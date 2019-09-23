Jamie Carragher Reveals Points Total He Thinks Liverpool Will Require to Win Premier League

By 90Min
September 23, 2019

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former side may need 100 points in order to wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester City.

The Reds secured their sixth straight win of the season after beating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

The result helped extend Liverpool's lead at the top of the table back to five points - with Carragher telling Sky Sports after the game that the club may need to be centurions in order to fend off City, who beat Watford 8-0 this weekend.

“It’s a big one. I think with City and Liverpool, even at this early stage, they look at each other’s fixtures and there’s no doubt when one of them goes away from home to another big side, it’s an opportunity for them to drop points.

“I think for both sides, whether they get there or not, the target has got to be 100 points. City got 100 points two years ago, 98 last season, and you can only drop 14 points then, so a draw is not a good result.

“In the past, 10 or 15 years ago, you go away to United, Chelsea, Arsenal, you get a point and your happy but City have changed that in the last few years, so actually coming away and drawing is not a good result.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Carragher was keen to stress that earning three points at Stamford Bridge is evidence that Liverpool have turned a corner, praising Jurgen Klopp's side for beating a heavyweight rival on their own patch.

"To actually get to the three points, and don’t forget the record of Liverpool in these games last season, that’s where they lost the league because City came to these grounds and won, so it is a big one.

“It’s still an early stage, a long way to go, but it’s a big one for Liverpool. For City watching, they’ve had an easy one at home against Watford, but in a few weeks' time they’ll have this sort of game where they will have to go away and win."

Liverpool will look to continue their perfect record and maintain their lead when they travel to Bramall Lane for a clash with newly-promoted Sheffield United next weekend.

