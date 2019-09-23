Jan Vertonghen Calls on Spurs to See Out Games After Losing Another Lead at Leicester

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen insists his side need to look at themselves after they blew another lead in his side's 2-1 defeat at Leicester on Saturday.

Harry Kane's remarkable solo goal was cancelled out by second-half strikes from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison, while Spurs were aggrieved to have had a Serge Aurier goal ruled offside by millimetres.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have now dropped points from winning positions three times this season, as they surrendered a 2-0 lead twice to draw with Arsenal and Olympiacos, and Vertonghen told the Evening Standard that maybe the players are to blame.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"It’s something to look at, definitely," he said. "Apart from Olympiacos we’ve done well in these games. But it is making it even harder. If you come back from behind you feel better."

Vertonghen admitted it was tough for Spurs to take Aurier's goal being disallowed because of how fine the margins were.

Tottenham were infamously the beneficiaries of tight decisions from the VAR in their last two outings at Manchester City, and Vertonghen said it wasn't nice being on the receiving end of such a blow.

"Obviously you have to trust the VAR to make the right decision," he said. "It went our way in the first half, their way in the second. It makes football a different game, you know? It takes a lot out of it. It’s for the good but it has changed a lot.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It’s painful. [Manchester] City probably felt the same in the quarter-final of the Champions League. It was the same distance.

"It was tough because I thought we were doing well, we thought we were going 2-0 up. We were defending well. We didn’t create too many chances but we felt comfortable."

"The game goes on. It takes a long time to make these decisions. I think we also deserved a penalty in the first half on Danny Rose – it looked like one. It’s tough when it goes against you and good when it goes for you.

Tottenham will be hoping to turn their form around quickly with wins against Colchester in the Carabao Cup and Southampton in the Premier League, before hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League.