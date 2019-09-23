José Mourinho Warns Chelsea Risk 'Big Club' Status By Applauding Failure Following Liverpool Loss

José Mourinho says Chelsea should not be satisfied with glorious defeats if they want to maintain their 'big club' status.

The Blues went down 2-1 to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, but Frank Lampard's men were applauded from the field following a rousing second half performance that could and perhaps should have heeded an equaliser.

However, the damage had been done in the first period, following a vicious finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a poorly-defended header from Roberto Firmino.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Both Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount missed gilt-edged chances before N'Golo Kanté's wonderful individual effort in the 71st minute, but that was not enough to provoke a comeback as Chelsea applied firm pressure late on.

Mourinho - the most successful manager in the Blues' history - was in the studio analysing the match for Sky Sports. The Portuguese suggested the fans should not be celebrating defeats and risk their 'big club' status by doing so.

"I hope they don't get used to it [losing] - that's the important thing," he said post-match.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"When you start accepting defeats just because your team play well and your players gave it their best for the people to be proud, in terms of their application and commitment.

"I think when you get used to it, big clubs stop being big clubs. They shouldn't get used to it."

However, Mourinho did talk up Lampard's credentials and suggested the applause was a reflection of expectations for this season, with the Blues already ten points off the pace.

He added: "It shows people are ready for the season and ready to accept what the season is going to be under a manager who is one of the best professionals I worked with and a potentially top manager.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"The reality of the numbers say Liverpool are ten points ahead of Chelsea - they aren't going to fight for the title. Let's support the philosophy of giving time for the players and the manager to work together.

"I like their ideas. I think their style of play is being adapted to what football is like nowadays and adapted to the profile of the players they now have. In this moment, they are far away from being able to compete for titles."