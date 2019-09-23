Jurgen Klopp's Incredible Win Rate as He Reaches 150 Premier League Games in Charge

As Jürgen Klopp reaches his 150th Premier League game in charge of Liverpool, it's easy to forget it hasn't always been plain-sailing.

Back when he took over in October 2015, even qualifying for the Champions League looked some way away for the Reds, while the prospect of winning anything thing was a mere speck of dust in the distance.

But a century and a half of league games later, he has them as champions of Europe and sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

6 down

32 to go



Here's how things stand in the #PL pic.twitter.com/gah2yTMTfT — Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2019

It's difficult to grasp just how much of an impact he's made on English football since he arrived, so as ever, we've looked to the stats to tell the story - and don't they just.

The 2-1 win at Chelsea on Sunday was Klopp's 92nd win in his first 150. Only one man in the history of the competition has bettered that - Jose Mourinho, who emerged victorious on 105 occasions.

Mourinho's first 150, of course, yielded two Premier League titles, an honour Klopp is yet to reach. But as much as he won't admit it yet, he must be fancying his side's chances of breaking that duck this time around.

Liverpool have now won their first six matches of the season, becoming the first Premier League side to do that for two consecutive campaigns, and have set the bar high for defending champions Manchester City - who sit five points behind despite their mind-boggling 8-0 victory over Watford.