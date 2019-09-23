Mason Greenwood and Manchester United Close to Finalising New Five-Year Contract

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United fairytale is set to continue as he and the club put the finishing touches on a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old forward was handed his first-team debut in 2018/19 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian bringing him on in the closing stages of a famous 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain last March.

Greenwood has developed well since then, scoring his first senior Red Devils goal in the recent Europa League victory against Astana.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

His drilled effort in the 73rd minute made the starlet United's youngest ever European goalscorer and ensured the side took all three points from their opening group stage fixture.





According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Instagram, the board have offered Greenwood improved wages as part of a deal that would keep him in the north-west until 2024.

The player himself is believed to be satisfied with the proposal, though negotiations are ongoing between his representatives and Red Devils officials.

Nevertheless, the deal is nearing completion as Greenwood looks to commit his long-term future to the club he has been with for over 12 years.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Having progressed through the academy setup, the striker is now firmly in Solskjaer's plans following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter during the off-season.





Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are the only other recognised forwards at Old Trafford, with Alexis Sanchez joining Lukaku at San Siro on loan following a last-gasp loan bid from I Nerazzurri.