Mateusz Klich and Luke Ayling Set to Sign New Leeds United Contracts

Mateusz Klich and Luke Ayling are set to sign contract extensions at Leeds United, with the former's deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Klich and Ayling have been instrumental to Leeds' success since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in 2018 and Klich has been ever-present for the Whites so far this season, scoring once and getting an assist in eight appearances.

Meanwhile, Ayling has yet to make an appearance this season due to an injury.

According to LeedsLive, Klich will sign a new deal within the next few days while Ayling is also close to coming to an agreement with the club over a new deal.

This follows a trend of Leeds securing the futures of Bielsa's key players, with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas all signing new contracts this month as they look to finally earn promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 17 years.

The Whites came remarkably close to promotion last season, leading the Championship table for large portions of the campaign before a dip in form saw them finish third. They faced Derby County in the play-offs but lost 4-3 on aggregate.

Bielsa's side have started the 2019/20 season strongly, winning five of their eight league matches and currently sit atop the Championship table.

There are still concerns that Leeds may suffer a dip in form that will see them eventually drop out of the promotion places. The Whites started last season in a similar fashion before suffering a rough patch, losing three of their last five games in the 2018/19 Championship season.