N'Golo Kante Confirms Fitness as Frank Lampard Offers Injury Update on Defensive Pair

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has confirmed that he feels 100% fit following his 90-minute turnout against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, as Frank Lampard offered updates on Emerson and Andreas Christensen following their enforced substitutions.



The Blues ultimately lost the clash 2-1, but a second-half resurgence, brought about through a spectacular goal from Kante, so nearly earned Lampard's side a share of the spoils.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, given the Frenchman's performance, his fitness was almost as big an issue as anything else coming out of the game, so his personal confirmation of his health will be of great relief to Chelsea fans.

Speaking to the club's 5th stand, he confirmed: "I'm feeling better, I tried to recover for four weeks from my ankle injury and I was good to play. I think my ankle is alright now."

And speaking to the press after the game, as quoted by football.london, Lampard naturally reserved some special praise for the midfielder, declaring: "We end up not being surprised by Kante which is not fair on him. He did it in the Super Cup without training and he did it today with probably not match fit training but he is so important for us that you put him in the team and he showed his qualities and there will be more of that.



"The goal was great."

With Kante now fit and firing, the tactician was then asked about the other injuries his side picked up, in particular those of Emerson and Christensen.



The boss explained: "Emerson is a similar injury to what he had, which with a muscle it means you have come back too soon, and that is not a slight on him because everybody wants to play in this game. Those things should not happen. Christensen is a bang on the back of the knee which we will assess. First thought is it is not that bad.”