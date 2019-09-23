Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Offers Injury Update on Forward Trio After West Ham Defeat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered an update on the fitness of attacking trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood ahead of the League Cup clash with Rochdale on Wednesday.



After the disappointing, to say the least, defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, the Red Devils will be desperate to bounce back with an emphatic win against the League One outfit.



Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

However, they will have to cope without Rashford, who limped off against the Hammers, with Solskjaer admitting he'll likely be sidelined for a few weeks.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, as quoted by United's official website, the boss revealed: “He felt his groin. We'll do a scan tomorrow to see how badly he's injured. I don’t know how long he’ll be out, I’m not a doctor. But he'll probably be out for a little while.”

He was, however, more positive about possible returns from injury for Greenwood and Martial, with both having missed the trip to east London.

Greenwood, who became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in European competition with that winner against Astana in the Europa League last week, was absent from Sunday's game due to tonsilitis, but Solskjaer claimed he could be back in time to face Rochdale.



The same goes for the Frenchman, who hasn't been since in a United shirt since suffering a thigh injury in the loss to Crystal Palace at the end of August, and his return would be greatly received, considered the current dearth of strikers at the club.

The Norwegian added: “Hopefully Mason and Anthony will be back for the Arsenal game and at least one of them for Rochdale."