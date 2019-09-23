Wales' Euro 2020 Qualifier in Slovakia to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

UEFA have ordered Slovakia to play their home Euro 2020 qualifier against Wales next month behind closed doors as punishment for their racist chanting on the part of their supporters.

The Football Association of Wales are appealing to UEFA to let away fans attend the match on October 10 in Trnava, with 2,137 away tickets already sold.

Slovakia were judged to have breached article 14 by UEFA, referring to racist chants, in their away qualifier in Hungary on September 9, and have also been fined €20,000 (£17,700).

Michael Steele/GettyImages

A statement pleading with UEFA not to punish travelling Welsh fans was released on Monday by the FAW.

"The FAW is incredibly disappointed as the impact of this decision will harshly affect our supporters who have already incurred the costs of travel and accommodation to attend this match to support the Wales National Team," the statement said.

"The FAW is currently making strong representations to UEFA about this unfair impact on the 2,137 fans who have purchased tickets for this match. Our supporters have an excellent reputation and do not deserve to be punished in the same way as the small section of the fans whose conduct has been reprimanded by the imposed UEFA sanction.

"The FAW is also deeply frustrated in the communication of this decision to the association, which has generated a lot of unfair frustration and uncertainty for the association and the supporters.

"UEFA has advised that the FAW is unable to appeal against the decision not to allow Wales fans into the stadium.

"The FAW understands that the Slovakian FA intend on submitting an appeal against the decision of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body and will continuously monitor the situation."

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Wales sit fifth in qualifying group E, three points behind second-placed Slovakia ahead of their crucial meeting at the Štadión Antona Malatinského.

An early goal from Daniel James on his competitive home debut sealed the points for Wales in the reverse fixture, and realistically need to repeat of this result in Trnava to keep their qualification hopes alive.