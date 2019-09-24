Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Fans Cryptic Update After Missing The Best FIFA Awards Ceremony

By 90Min
September 24, 2019

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has given fans an insight into why he was not present at FIFA's The Best Awards on Monday evening.

Ronaldo came third in the final standings for the individual prize, but was included in the FIFA Best XI, although his name was swiftly removed from the list as he was the only player who did not attend the ceremony.

Fans were understandably confused to see Ronaldo not turn up, so the Juventus man took to Instagram to let people know where he was. As it turned out, he was at home reading a book on the sofa, as Cristiano Jnr apparently did some work at his desk in the background. 

Alongside the picture (which was definitely spontaneous and natural and not at all cynically planned) was a caption which read: "Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur. 

"Everything that is great today started small. One can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. Try to keep in mind that after the night always comes the dawn."

Ronaldo is currently dealing with a minor injury and has not been named in Juventus' squad for Tuesday's clash with Brescia to help him recover from muscle fatigue, which could be the reason for his decision not to attend the event.

It certainly seems possible that he will have been ordered to remain at home with his feet up, but this has not been confirmed by anyone involved.

During the entire celebration, Ronaldo's absence was barely touched on, even when the presentation of the World XI featured just ten players.

However, whether he would have missed the ceremony to stay at home with his book if he had won the Men's Player of the Year award is an entirely different question.

More Soccer

