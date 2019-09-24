Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

A run of three games without a win in all competitions has soured the mood over Atletico Madrid's prospects for this season.

The clouds hanging over Antoine Griezmann's exit seemed to have cleared after Joao Felix's bright start, but even he has been unable to prevent their recent struggles.

Their late comeback against Juventus to salvage a 2-2 draw was impressive - a 2-0 loss at Real Sociedad and a goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga...less so. The sudden resurgence of city rivals Real Madrid has also dampened spirits at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Atleti dropping to sixth in the table.

With the Madrid derby right around the corner, Diego Simeone will be hoping to get momentum rolling again, starting with a win in the Balearic Islands.

Mallorca are on a dry streak of their own of five games without a win, with their only victory this season coming on the opening day.

Expectations aren't exactly sky-high after two promotions in three years, but Los Bermellones will be hoping to nip their form in the bud and take a huge scalp in the process.

Where to Watch?

When Is Kick Off? 25 September 2019 What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadi de Son Moix TV Channel/Live Stream Premier Sports Referee Alejandro Hernadez Hernandez

Team News





Atletico midfielder Thomas Lemar is likely to miss out with a hamstring problem, while defender Sime Vrsaljko has a knee problem.

However, Simeone could put Alvaro Morata back into the starting lineup after he returned from injury against Celta, while opposite number Cucho Hernandez is expected to miss out for Mallorca.

Salva Sevilla and Antonio Raillo are to undergo late fitness tests for the hosts, which means 37-year-old Xisco Campos could make his La Liga debut, and would become the second oldest player since 1935 to do so.

Potential Lineups





Mallorca Reina; Sastre, Valjent, Campos, Lumor; Baba, Pedraza, Junior, Dani Rodriguez; Kubo; Budimir. Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Herrera, Saul, Vitolo; Felix, Morata.





Head to Head Record





Though the sides haven't met since 2013, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Atletico, and have won five games in this fixture compared to the Madrid outfit's four.

Atleti's last win in this fixture came toward the end of the 2010/11 season, winning 4-3 at the Estadi de Son Moix.

Recent Form





One-goal wins against Getafe, Leganes and Eibar may look like a sign of weakness in hindsight for Atletico, drawing twice and losing once since.

Mallorca began life back in La Liga with a 2-1 win at home to Eibar, but have followed that up with defeats to Real Sociedad, Valencia and Getafe, who in fairness aren't the easiest of opponents, while they also held table-topping Athletic Club to a 0-0 draw.

Heading into this encounter, the hosts sit just outside the relegation zone in 17th, while Atletico are among a number of teams a point off the top.

Here's how the two clubs fared in their last five games in all competitions:

Mallorca Atletico Madrid Getafe 4-2 Mallorca (22/09) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo (21/09) Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club (13/09) Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/09) Valencia 2-0 Mallorca (01/09) Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid (14/09) Mallorca 0-1 Real Sociedad (25/08) Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eibar (01/09) Mallorca 2-1 Eibar (17/08) Leganes 0-1 Atletico Madrid (25/08)

Prediction





Atletico Madrid have only gone three La Liga games without a win once since the start of the 2017/18 season, and it seems unlikely that Simeone will let that record suddenly double against a newly promoted side.

His conservative style makes these kind of games difficult, but with Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata all fit, they'll surely be able to find a way through to get a much-needed victory ahead of the derby.

The early season fixture list has been tough on Mallorca, but life back among the big boys never going to be easy.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid