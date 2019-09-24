Manchester United Remain Fully Committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Despite Poor Form

Manchester United officials are completely supportive of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite calls from fans for the Norwegian to leave after an underwhelming start to the season.

The Red Devils have picked up eight points from their opening six games and have regularly failed to impress this season. Their latest result - a 2-0 defeat against West Ham - attracted intense criticism from supporters, many of whom have grown tired of Solskjaer.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Some supporters may want to see the back of Solskjaer but, according to The Telegraph, United don't agree. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is still thought to believe Solskjaer is slowly turning things around at Old Trafford, after a few years of difficulty.

Woodward is thought to be prepared to endure another tumultuous season because he feels the long-term 'project' at the club will eventually reap significant rewards.

A statement released by Woodward on Monday emphasised his commitment to turning United around, insisting they will continue to invest in the playing squad to ensure the Red Devils are once again viewed as one of Europe's finest sides.

Woodward added that he felt their transfer business during the summer was indicative of their long-term goals at the club, and they were quick to note that Solskjaer actually played a significant part in their recruitment ahead of the current campaign.

However, despite signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire, United have still struggled. They find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, having dropped points against Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton and now West Ham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Nevertheless, United are satisfied with their direction. They want to continue to develop and invest in young players, and they see Solskjaer as the right man for the job.

The most important thing for Woodward is being able to see progress. He has accepted that United are no longer at the level they are used to, and is prepared to put in work to eventually restore United's place as one of Europe's elite.