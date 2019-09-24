Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Two unbeaten sides face off in La Liga on Wednesday night, with Real Madrid looking at the chance of potentially going top of the league - depending on what table toppers Athletic Bilbao do.

Osasuna sit in 10th place, with one win and four draws in five games, making them one of three sides with a zero in the loss column.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Madrid followed a thrashing at the hands of PSG with an impressive 1-0 win at Sevilla, and know they have to win these type of games if they want to win the league this season.

Here is 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 25 September What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Santiago Bernabeu TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 2 Referee? Antonio Mateu Lahoz



Team News



Luka Modric, Isco and Marcelo continue to be on the sidelines, but are all nearing a return. Marco Asensio is the only long-term absentee.

The front three will continue to lead the attack, with the pressure on Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard to step up to offer support to the in-form Karim Benzema.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

For Osasuna, Inigo Perez and Darko Brasanac are out with a toe and knee injury respectively, but according to the club, are close to their respective returns.

Aside from that, there is no other new injury news for them.

Potential Lineups

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Rodriguez, Hazard; Benzema. Osasuna Joel; Mandi, Pedraza, Bartra, Royal; Garcia, Fekir, Juanmi, Guardado; Iglesias, Canelas.

Head to Head Record

The sides have played each other 34 times, with Zinedine Zidane's men winning 22, and Osasuna just five.

However, Osasuna have beaten Madrid just once in the last decade, and that was a 1-0 win back in 2011.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The last time Madrid and Osasuna faced off was back in the 2016/17 season, with Los Blancos coming out 3-1 victors at the El Sadar. Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas Vazquez were the goalscorers.

Recent Form

Real Madrid have been indifferent in the league this season. They are yet to lose, but they are also yet to play well. This was showcased by their Champions League humiliation in Paris.

Osasuna won their opening game of the season, but they haven't recorded a win since. However, an unbeaten start is certainly nothing to be looked past, and as a newly promoted team, they will be more than pleased with their current progress.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Here's how the teams have fared in their last five games.

Real Madrid Osasuna Sevilla 0-1 Madrid (22/9) Osasuna 0-0 Real Betis (20/9) PSG 3-0 Madrid (18/8) Valladolid 1-1 Osasuna (15/9) Madrid 3-2 Levante (14/9) Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (31/8) Villarreal 2-2 Madrid (1/9) Osasuna 0-0 Eibar (24/8) Madrid 1-1 Valladolid (24/8) Leganes 0-1 Osasuna (17/8)

Prediction





Just by logic, Osasuna's unbeaten start to the season has to come to an end eventually. However, they do possess the ability to somewhat trouble a leaky Madrid defence.

Los Blancos know that they will have to up their game, but regardless, they should have too much quality for their opponents - even with the way they're playing.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Osasuna