Robert Lewandowski Should Challenge Himself & Leave Bayern Munich

We're only five games into the Bundesliga season but Robert Lewandowski has once again proven why he is Bayern Munich's most important player, such is the quality the superb Pole has shown so far.

It is fitting that last Sunday marks four years since Lewandowski's unfathomable five-goal haul in nine minutes against Wolfsburg, given the sharpshooter has scored 11 goals in seven games so far this season, highlighting how dominant the Pole has been all these years.

Lewandowski has scored in every competitive fixture this season apart from the DFL Supercup loss to rivals Borussia Dortmund and at 31, that kind of statistic is remarkable considering how the modern game is heavily focused on high intensity and fitness.

The striker has been one of the few players to keep up with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible goalscoring records over the years but the Polish captain has become a victim of his own success.

His incredible goalscoring has meant the Bavarian giants have been unwilling to entertain any offers despite his wishes to leave the club a few seasons ago. A dream move to European juggernauts Real Madrid has previously been mentioned but a transfer is yet to materialise.

Despite recently signing a four-year deal with Bayern, Lewandowski should look to move away from the Allianz Arena and prove he belongs in the conversation of the best strikers of all time, especially considering the fact that there a lot of people who still doubt his talent, and with good reason.

The Bundesliga remains a top five league but it is definitely an easier division for Lewandowski to play in due to Bayern's dominance. It is much easier to play for a side with a huge financial advantage and much more quality in their squad compared to their closest rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The Pole has also been quite poor when it has mattered the most in the Champions League knockout stages. In big semi-final fixtures against the likes of Real and Atletico Madrid, the Pole only managed to get consolation goals at best and has often been invisible in these big games.

It is clear Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of his generation alongside Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez but his inability to influence the biggest games leaves a huge question mark hanging above his incredible goalscoring record. Only a move to a much tougher league can improve his standing in history.

Unfortunately for Lewandowski, a lot of the top clubs do not require his services as they are already equipped with fine attackers. Real Madrid seemed like the most likely destination but the signing of Luka Jovic means that a move for the Pole is all but over.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all have world-class attackers and wouldn't be able to accommodate Lewandowski, leaving just a few clubs that have the capability and financial freedom of signing the complete forward.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are perhaps the only options for Poland's record goalscorer but are all arguably a step down from Bayern. Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has previously stated Lewandowski would like to challenge himself somewhere else, so a step down from Bayern would be a perfect challenge to showcase his talents.

That being said, football is becoming less and less predictable as shock moves are becoming the norm and spaces at the biggest clubs could open up by the time the next summer transfer window rolls around.

Another big reason why Poland's joint most capped international should leave Bayern is simply because Die Roten will not challenge for the Champions League. With Niko Kovac at the helm, Bayern have been struggling and are in a rebuilding stage.

Despite winning the domestic double last campaign, they only just pipped an inexperienced Dortmund side by two points in the Bundesliga and were thoroughly dominated by Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 where Bayern played extremely defensively - a style that both the hierarchy and the fans were heavily critical of.

This season has been a rocky start for Bayern by their standards as they have only won three of their five games, drawing the other two. Despite some big scorelines, Kovac's side have been far from convincing, with the bottom clubs testing the Bayern defence far too often.

The Croatian coach still hasn't figured out his best starting XI or playing style, despite being a year into the job and, with the quality at the club, that is a big concern. With new and younger signings replacing some of the older and experienced veterans, the likelihood of Bayern winning the Champions League in the few years is slim.

For a player of Lewandowski's quality and consistent attacking output, not winning the Champions League in his career would be criminal and he would belong to a rare breed of generational players who were unable to lift the trophy - Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mesut Ozil spring to mind.

He has to make sure that doesn't happen.