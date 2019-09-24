Xavi Names Premier League Clubs He Would Like to Manage as He Discusses Coaching Goals

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi has set his sights on returning to Catalonia as a manager but revealed that he would also be interested in a 'big' Premier League job.

Xavi, who called it time on his playing career in May this year, made over 700 appearances for Barcelona and won 133 caps for his country, making him the third most-capped Spanish international.

The former central midfielder was pivotal in a Spain side that won the European Championships and World Cup back-to-back-to-back between 2008 and 2012. He also helped his boyhood club to eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

After leaving Barca in 2015, Xavi went on to make 82 appearances over four years for Al Sadd in Qatar, the side that he now manages.

Despite being a relative novice in the world of football management, the Spaniard is setting his sights high for the future.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I don't hide it, my goal is to return to Europe and return to Barca, it is my challenge ahead, but I'm still learning in this project and I'm also enjoying it.





"My idea, which also happened to me as a footballer, is to be in Barcelona.

"Training this type of team would be a privilege and the greatest privilege for me would be to return to Barca."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite Barça being his number one choice, Xavi hasn't ruled out the possibility of managing in the Premier League if an opportunity presents itself.

He added: "That is my goal, but obviously, who doesn't like the Premier League? The football atmosphere, the packed stadiums and the people who play in the Premier League say it's extraordinary.

"Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, [Manchester] City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham.''

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Xavi may want to take inspiration from Pep Guardiola, who transformed himself as a player at Barca to the manager.

Speaking about the Manchester City boss, Xavi said: "Guardiola is a reference for me. As a player, he already was, because we played in the same position,

"He is a brilliant, demanding, passionate, obsessive person, that's why he's doing so well. It transmits a lot to the footballer. I learned a lot and enjoyed my time at his side."